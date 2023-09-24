THE LIFELESS corpse of a man was located in the early hours of Sunday morning floating in Malaga port on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The authorities were alerted to the body at about 1.30am after a passer-by spotted it face down some two metres from the shore, according to Spanish press reports.

The crew on a Civil Guard vessel fished it out of the water.

Emergency services later confirmed the death of the victim, and an investigation will now be carried out by the port authorities and the Civil Guard.

