THE CEO of technology giant Apple, Tim Cook, made a visit to Spain this weekend, the day after the company launched its latest smartphone, the iPhone 15.

The 62-year-old executive began his trip in the capital, where he was shown the Real Madrid training ground, and was then treated to a traditional cocido stew by star Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his restaurant DiverXO, which holds three Michelin stars.

The chosen venue for the meal was Lhardy, a restaurant that has been operating since 1839 and is just across the street from the flagship Apple store located in the central Puerta del Sol square.

Amazing meal with the incomparable chef @Dabizdiverxo at Lhardy in the heart of Madrid — with the best cocido madrileño! Thanks, Dabiz, for sharing how you’re using iPhone 15 Pro Max in your creative process! pic.twitter.com/39twnk5U3Y — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 23, 2023

“Amazing meal with the incomparable chef @Dabizdiverxo at Lhardy in the heart of Madrid – with the best cocido madrileño!” Cook wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday evening. “Thanks, Dabiz, for sharing how you’re using iPhone 15 Pro Max in your creative process!”

Later on Saturday he shared another photo, this time from inside the Apple Store and accompanied by Spanish singer-songwriter Guitarricadelafuente, who had just performed in the shop.

Tonight’s performance at Apple Puerta del Sol in Madrid made me a Guitarricadelafuente fan for life! It was an unforgettable moment with customers and our team. pic.twitter.com/Q61bMGSRPK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 23, 2023

“Tonight’s performance at Apple Puerta del Sol in Madrid made me a Guitarricadelafuente fan for life!, he wrote. “It was an unforgettable moment with customers and our team.”

Apple accounts for 2,000 direct jobs in Spain, according to figures cited by news agency Europa Press. This is up 30% on three years ago, with opportunities including jobs in their stores, roles in their artificial intelligence and machine learning offices and on hardware engineering teams.

Read more: