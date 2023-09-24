A MAN has died in Spain’s Valencia region after he was gored by a bull during local fiestas. Another participant in the event was also injured but was reported to be in a stable condition.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the municipality of Pobla de Farnals, in Valencia province, and which has a population of around 8,000 people.

The two victims were injured during a bous al carrer, which translates as ‘running of the bulls’.

They were both taken to hospital but the man was suffering serious injuries and died on Sunday, regional health department sources told Spanish media.

The other person had been gored in both legs but was in a stable condition. The person was taken to surgery for those injuries and was due today to be operated on again for injuries to their hands.

Read more: