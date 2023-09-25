TORREMOLINOS has hit an all-time high in its tourism statistics this August, as indicated by recent data.

The renowned destination on the Costa del Sol welcomed a record-breaking 145,603 travellers in August, marking the highest number on record and a notable 6% increase compared to the previous year, equating to an impressive 8,247 more visitors.

Data from the Hotel Occupancy Survey of Andalucia by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) not only underscores Torremolinos’ record-breaking August but also its leading position in overnight stays within the region.

The town registered a total of 730,595 overnight stays during August, representing an 8% surge compared to the same month the previous year.

La Carihuela beach, Torremolinos.

This outstanding increase equates to an additional 55,106 overnight stays and places Torremolinos ahead of Sevilla, which ranked second in this category, by a staggering 207,940 overnight stays.

International tourism has played a pivotal role in driving these impressive numbers, with a notable presence of 80,057 foreign visitors contributing to a total of 477,724 overnight stays.

The British market took the lead in welcoming foreign visitors with 19,482 travellers, followed closely by 10,142 French tourists, 8,425 visitors from the Netherlands, and 4,212 German tourists – all of which marked a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of hotel occupancy rates, Torremolinos achieved an outstanding 92.96% last month, securing its position as the top performer on the Costa del Sol.

This figure represents a substantial 4.92% increase compared to the same month in the previous year. Furthermore, this surge in tourism has contributed to the local economy, as the town employed 3,582 individuals in hotel establishments during August, which is 116 more than in August 2022.

