A NEW course at Gibraltar college hopes to propel young people interested in developing multiplayer video games into the fast-growing global industry.

The first batch of students on the Esports course started learning the skills needed to succeed in September 2023, giving them a chance to carve out a career even if they are not successful at academic level.

The Level 2 Certificate in Esports is fruit of a partnership between the Gibraltar College and the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy.

Academy Director Stewart Harrison said he was ‘excited’ to deliver the Btec as a practical course offering hands-on experience.

Vocational courses offer so much to students who aren’t as academically inclined, but possess so many work place related skills and attitudes,” he said in a government statement.

“This BTec teaches and develops a number of essential business skills such as organising and planning events, starting an enterprise and project design.”

The course provides sector-specific technical knowledge so that students can find a sustainable job in the future.

It also helps them apply strategy and teamwork for their efforts to take forward to further study or just have as another important experience on their CVs.

Various top online gaming companies have their bases in Gibraltar although few locals have the skills to enter the market.

College Principal Michelle Soiza said the aim was ‘to provide young people in our community with more choice and expand our vocational and technical curriculum provision’.

“From game development to event management, our learners will gain valuable skills that are not only relevant in the ESport industry but also transferrable to various sectors in the digital landscape.

“We are confident that our learners will enjoy and actively engage in their learning journey.”

Esports is known for its well-attended multiplayer gaming competitions that are then screened across the world.

Caretaker Minister for Education John Cortes said he was ‘pleased’ to have another practical course that gave students a new ‘digital skill’.

“This is a practical example of how the College is expanding its offer, working with external stakeholders, and prioritising vocational and digital courses,” the minister said.

“It is just one more of the many examples of how we have been revolutionising Education in Gibraltar.”

The GSLP/Liberals have already promised it will build new premises for the Gibraltar College at if the coalition wins the coming elections.

