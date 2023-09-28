A MAJOR study has revealed the cheapest supermarkets in Spain, and the results may surprise you.

The OCU, a leading consumer organisation, priced up the average shopping basket filled with everyday goods in more than 1,100 stores across the country.

As it does every year, it visited 65 Spanish cities, including all the provincial capitals and large towns, and recorded a total of 155,788 prices to discover which chains were the cheapest.

At the national level, that title this year has gone to Family Cash, followed closely by Alcampo.

Family Cash has around 40 stores spread across Andalucia, Valencia and Madrid, and the average shop there will cost you €103.

Meanwhile at Alcampo, which has more than 500 stores across Spain, it will set you back €104.

The cheapest local chain is Dani, which is found in Andalucia, including along the Costa del Sol. The OCU basket there cost €100.

According to the data collected, every single chain has increased their prices by between eight and 17%.

The report explains: “E. Leclerc, Supeco, Carrefour Express and BM Urban are the chains that have increased the most, by more than 15%.

“On the contrary, Eroski and Eroski City and the Masymas chains have increased the least, remaining below 10% “.

The OCU also found that price differences between the most expensive and cheapest stores in some cities mean shoppers could save up to €1,056 per year on average if they switched.

The biggest price differences are found in Madrid, Gijon, Valencia and Zaragoza, while the areas with smallest gaps are Cuenca, Puertollano and Cartagena.

On average, the cheapest cities to get your shopping are Cordoba and Teruel, followed very closely by Burgos, Cadiz, Castellon, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Jerez, Lugo, Palencia, Vigo and Zamora.

The highest prices in Spain are found in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, followed by quite a distance by Madrid, Palma de Mallorca and Getxo.

Meanwhile, the cheapest regions, on average, for supermarket shopping are Galicia, Murcia and La Rioja, while the dearest are the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Spain continues to grapple with inflation, the figures show, with nine out of 10 products having increased in price over the past year.

“The rise in sugar and products that include it, such as condensed milk or ice cream, is very notable, although more worrying is the rise in some vegetables such as onions and carrots,” the report warns.

It also noted the “spectacular increase” in the cost of extra virgin olive oil, which this summer has reached “record prices.”