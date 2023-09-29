RENFE has successfully transported 1,800 big dogs in its first year of ‘Proyecto Mascota Grande.’

The pet-friendly service, known as the ‘Big Pet Project’, was introduced on September 12 of last year.

This service, catering to dogs weighing up to 40 kilograms, is available on select AVE trains running on routes including Madrid-Barcelona (with stops in Zaragoza), Madrid-Malaga, Madrid-Alicante, and Madrid-Valencia.

A Labrador Enjoying a Train Ride with its Owner. Credit. Pixabay.

The travel conditions specify that a maximum of two dogs per train is allowed, with just one ‘large’ dog permitted per passenger, and they must be seated in a designated two-seat area within a carriage.

According to the company’s report, Renfe has renewed its agreement with Nestle-Purina. This partnership enables dogs and their owners to travel comfortably, aided by a practical travel guide featuring tips from Nestle-Purina.

Renfe’s commitment to accommodating companion animals during travel has also recently extended to include smaller animals like guinea pigs, hamsters, and rabbits, highlighting their dedication to pet-friendly services.

