THE Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has clinched the title of the most beautiful cathedral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Relatando Historia profile (@RelatandoHistoria) on the X social network initiated the competition, structured like a football tournament akin to the Champions League, urging its followers to select the most beautiful cathedral on the platform.

This contest featured numerous monuments including cathedrals, co-cathedrals, former cathedrals, and the Sagrada Familia.

After several weeks of voting, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has emerged as the victor over Sevilla Cathedral, securing the title of the ‘Champions League’ of Spanish cathedrals.

Columns of the Mosque, Credit:Nicolas Vollmer, Wikimedia Commons.

However, the path to the top position for the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba was far more than just the intense 48-hour final of the competition.

Cordoba had previously achieved victories in the competition, triumphing over the formidable Basilica of El Pilar in earlier rounds, followed by success against Burgos in the quarter-finals, and replicating that success by defeating Toledo in the semi-finals.

In the tournament’s final round of voting, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba mounted an impressive comeback, securing 52.2% of the total 70,418 votes. This victory establishes it as the most beautiful cathedral on Twitter, concluding a competition where it outperformed several heritage rivals along the way.

¡YA TENEMOS GANADORA!

Tras una remontada impresionante, la Mezquita-Catedral de Córdoba con un 52,2 % de 70.418 votos totales gana a la catedral de Sevilla y se proclama la catedral más bonita de twitter.



¡Enhorabuena a los cordobeses y cordobesas! https://t.co/R66hk7oypw pic.twitter.com/inkk76V6cE — RelatandoHistoria (@relatandohisto1) September 26, 2023

The following cathedrals participated in the Relatando Historia initiative:

Burgos Cathedral

Ávila Cathedral

Sagrada Familia

Old Cathedral of Salamanca

Jaen Cathedral

Mallorca Cathedral

La Seo de Zaragoza

Old Cathedral of Cadiz

Sevilla Cathedral

Baeza Cathedral

Old Cathedral of Lleida

Segovia Cathedral

Santander Cathedral

Jerez de la Frontera Cathedral

Cuenca Cathedral

Granada Cathedral

Toledo Cathedral

Valencia Cathedral

Malaga Cathedral

Leon Cathedral

Cadiz Cathedral

Palencia Cathedral

Guadix Cathedral

