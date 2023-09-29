THE Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has clinched the title of the most beautiful cathedral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Relatando Historia profile (@RelatandoHistoria) on the X social network initiated the competition, structured like a football tournament akin to the Champions League, urging its followers to select the most beautiful cathedral on the platform.
This contest featured numerous monuments including cathedrals, co-cathedrals, former cathedrals, and the Sagrada Familia.
After several weeks of voting, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has emerged as the victor over Sevilla Cathedral, securing the title of the ‘Champions League’ of Spanish cathedrals.
However, the path to the top position for the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba was far more than just the intense 48-hour final of the competition.
Cordoba had previously achieved victories in the competition, triumphing over the formidable Basilica of El Pilar in earlier rounds, followed by success against Burgos in the quarter-finals, and replicating that success by defeating Toledo in the semi-finals.
In the tournament’s final round of voting, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba mounted an impressive comeback, securing 52.2% of the total 70,418 votes. This victory establishes it as the most beautiful cathedral on Twitter, concluding a competition where it outperformed several heritage rivals along the way.
The following cathedrals participated in the Relatando Historia initiative:
- Burgos Cathedral
- Ávila Cathedral
- Sagrada Familia
- Old Cathedral of Salamanca
- Jaen Cathedral
- Mallorca Cathedral
- La Seo de Zaragoza
- Old Cathedral of Cadiz
- Sevilla Cathedral
- Baeza Cathedral
- Old Cathedral of Lleida
- Segovia Cathedral
- Santander Cathedral
- Jerez de la Frontera Cathedral
- Cuenca Cathedral
- Granada Cathedral
- Toledo Cathedral
- Valencia Cathedral
- Malaga Cathedral
- Leon Cathedral
- Cadiz Cathedral
- Palencia Cathedral
- Guadix Cathedral
READ MORE:
- Granada wins twitter vote for Spain’s most beautiful city
- Twitter user in US receives thousands of responses after posting pictures of ‘Spanish-style homes’