COMMUNITY postal boxes are to be scrapped over large parts of the Orihuela Costa with the state postal service Correos ordered to introduce ‘door to door’ deliveries.

The National Commissions of Markets and Competition(CNMC) has told Orihuela council about its decision, with residents groups long campaigning for such a service.

Once formalities are completed in an unspecified time scale, residents in Cabo Roig, Dehesa de Campoamor, La Zenia, La Zenia II, La Regia, and Mil Palmeras will be able to get mail sent to their properties.

The new list of urbanisations joins that of Entrenaranjos that recently received positive news of the introduction of home postal deliveries.

Other parts of the area are still awaiting changes, with people in Playa Flamenca still having to use communal multi-boxes or actually having to go to the post office.

The same applies to the inland Montepinar urbanisation where residents at the moment have to travel to Orihuela City to get their mail.

