A MAN in Madrid has been arrested by Spain’s National Police on suspicion of sexually assaulting his months-old daughter and offering her to others so that they could rape her.

Aside from those shocking allegations, he was also recording the assaults and using social media and instant messaging services to share the videos, as well as downloading material of a similar nature.

The mother of the alleged victim has also been arrested, on the basis that she exchanged child pornography with her partner via the same messaging services.

According to a statement from the National Police reported by Spanish news agencies, the activities of the suspect were detected by the Central Cybercrimes Unit, which monitors the internet and social media, as well as the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) department.

An investigation revealed not just his identity, but also the fact that he had just had a daughter with his partner.

The man also has previous arrests on his record for similar offences.

When the authorities searched the couple’s home, they found squalid conditions, prompting the intervention of the Madrid region’s social services, which took custody of the child several weeks later.

After being brought before a court, the man was ordered to be held in provisional custody.

