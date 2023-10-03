THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY welcomed 1.26 million international tourists during August- up by 19.68% on the same month last year with record levels of expenditure.

It’s the region’s second highest August foreign tourist figure- beaten only by numbers from 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

UK tourists have accounted for over 20% of foreign visitors, closely followed by France and Germany.

The National Institute of Statistics(INE) said that August spending of €1.67 billion was 21.1% higher than in 2022- a record figure for that month.

On average, each tourist who visited the Valencia region spent €129 in August, 7.67% more than the same month of the previous year, and stayed 10.28 days in the Valencian Community.

In total, the average expenditure per person stood at €1,324, 1.19% more than in August 2021.

So far this year until August, 7,037,124 tourists have visited the Valencian Community (+21.75%) and have left an expenditure in the region of €8,458.67 billion (+21.91%).

Tourism Minister, Hector Gomez, said: “We are closing an extraordinary summer with figures that confirm the recovery of the sector which is key to our economy and generates more and higher quality employment; also wealth that permeates both society and territories.”

By communities, the most visited region was the Balearic Islands with 23.26% of the total number of international tourists who travelled to the country, followed by Catalunya (21.08%) and Andalucia (14.30%).

In the country as a whole, Spain received a total of 57.7 million tourists in the first eight months of the year, which is almost 20% more than in 2022.

These visitors left around €73,400 billion- a 24.3% rise with expenditure almost 15% above pre-pandemic levels.

The average daily expenditure increased by 6.7% and stands at €173 per head.

