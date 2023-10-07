Townhouse

Benamara, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 695,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Benamara with pool - € 695,000

Welcome to your fully renovated coastal retreat! This charming Andalusian-style townhouse, nestled in the sought-after beachside area of Benamara on the New Golden Mile, offers a delightful blend of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two floors of comfort. Step into the open plan kitchen with a hidden laundry room, seamlessly flowing into a dining corner, creating a perfect space for culinary delights and shared meals. The bright and spacious living area, adorned with carefully designed Scandinavian elements, leads gracefully to your private patio – a tranquil outdoor escape for relaxation and… See full property details

