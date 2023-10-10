A WORLD champion Spanish boxer, Xavi Moya has been killed in a horror motorbike accident in his native Barcelona.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the 55-year-old’s death on Saturday (October 7).

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no further details have been released.

Xavi Moya was a world renowned boxer and martial artist, becoming one of the only boxers to win World Champion titles in three different categories.

Xavi Moya was beloved for his boxing success, Photo: Xavimoyabox/Instagram

In Spain, he is well-known as the three time middle-weight boxing champion, amateur boxing champion of Catalunya, IBF Intercontinental Champion and world TWBA Champion.

The world champion decided to start boxing at just 16 after being robbed outside his school. In 1992 he won his first match, knocking out his opponent José Manuel Varela and falling in love with the sport.

He went on to become a Kung Fu, kickboxing and full-contact boxing champion in Europe and worldwide.

After a 16 year career, the fighter retired in 2008 to train boxing hopefuls from his gym in Barcelona. Xavi Moya will be remembered for the unique fighting style and swift punches which have made him a reference point for generations to come.

