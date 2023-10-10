THE October heatwave shows no signs of stopping with temperatures reaching up to 31C along the Costa del Sol over the long weekend.

The Spanish Weather Agency (AEMET) is calling this month the ‘hottest October ever’ after ten days of record temperatures.

Temperatures could reach up to 31C in Malaga

Malaga will see the highest temperatures, reaching 29C on Saturday and 31C on Sunday.

The intense autumn heat is spread across the coast, with Almeria reaching 28C and Cadiz 26C degrees.

The heatwave is good news for beachgoers and hospitality workers, as last week’s high temperatures pushed a surge in last minute reservations.

Last year, high temperatures in October saw a record number of flights and hotel bookings on the Costa del Sol and hoteliers are hoping for the same this long weekend.

However, the extreme heat has started a worrying trend, with reservoirs only 20% full.

Malaga’s Vinuela Reservoir has dropped three cubic metres in the last week alone. The biggest reservoir in the region, it has lost 100 cubic metres in the past year.

Another reservoir, La Concepcion, is only a third full and if this doesn’t change soon, authorities may have to take drastic measures.

According to the Director of AEMET Malaga, Jesus Riesco, an atlantic front may bring rain by next week, bringing temperatures down to normal levels. But so far, forecasts for Monday remain above 20C, reaching 25C in Cadiz and Almeria.

READ MORE: