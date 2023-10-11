BENALMADENA will open Andalucia’s first ever ice-rink this October, hosting a huge welcome party for residents.

The event on October 27 will include a skating show, a visit from Spanish junior figure skating champion Cristian Vaquero, face painting, raffles and a DJ playing live music.

Benalmadena ice rink will be the first in Andalucia Photo:Maxim Shklyaev/Unsplash

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara told Area Costa del Sol: “It is the only ice rink in Andalucia. It will be a great attraction for many locals and visitors, as the centre will put on many activities every day”.

One of the owners of the rink, Enrique Cantillo has encouraged ‘anyone who likes to skate or wants to learn’ to come along to the opening party.

He said: “We hope that everyone will use and enjoy the only ice rink in Andalucia. We are pioneers and that’s worth something”.

All ages can skate for free at the event, which is supported by the local council.

The brand new ice rink is found at Avenida Ciudad de Melilla and the party will kick off at 6pm on October 27.

