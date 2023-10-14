A BRITISH citizen has been arrested after the widow of a doorman killed in an infamous brawl at a well-known Costa del Sol restaurant plunged to her death.

Identified only as Romina, she fell from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Calahonda on Saturday morning at around 8.40am.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested a 36-year-old Brit, who had an on-off relationship with the 33-year-old Chilean national.

Shockingly, Romina had made a call to emergency services just the previous night due to an alleged assault by her on-off boyfriend.

She was taken to hospital to have her injuries treated around 11pm, but decided not to press charges.

Romina, 33, pictured with her husband Pisani Pardo, 55, who was killed in April

It can be revealed that the Brit had two previous cases of domestic violence registered with the VioGén system for gender-based violence, although they were considered inactive, according to La Opinion de Malaga.

While the case is being investigated as a potential murder inquiry, suicide has not been ruled out at this juncture.

Police have requested CCTV from the nightclub where the couple had spent the night to establish a detailed chronology of the suspect’s movements.

Romina was the widow of 55-year-old José Rafael Pisani Pardo, a doorman who was killed in April while separating a fight at TOWIE star Elliot Wright’s Olivia La Cala restaurant.

The man who threw the deadly punch was identified as a British hitman, 33, who had been part of a murder squad that had taken aim at Irish gangsters in September 2022.

Despite being on bail for attempted murder in that case, he was later bailed again on manslaughter charges by a Fuengirola judge.

