IF you take a stroll the heart of San Pedro this autumn, you may detect the tantalising aroma of Greek cuisine wafting through the air.

And if you follow your nose, it might just lead you to Musaka Restaurant, a culinary gem that combines the essence of Greek gastronomy with a vibrant night out.

It is where traditional Greek flavours meld with live music, dancing, and a slew of fancy cocktails, including the signature ‘Mia Margarita.’

A Taste of Greece

At Musaka Restaurant, authenticity is the secret ingredient. From sizzling souvlaki to creamy tzatziki, every dish is a celebration of Greek flavours. The first thing you’ll notice is the top notch personal service as you are guided to your table.

When it comes to beverages, the star of the show is the ‘Mia Margarita.’

This signature cocktail is a masterpiece that combines passion fruit juice and a unique blend of Peruvian spices.

The result? A tantalising blend of sweet and spicy that’s sure to tickle your taste buds.

Live Music Extravaganza

On Fridays, Musaka Restaurant invites you to rock the night away with the ‘Hits Brothers,’ a dynamic rock-pop duo playing classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

On Saturdays, the soul and disco rhythms of Ellie, the ‘Soul and Disco Queen,’ will have you dancing like no one’s watching. The live music experience at Musaka is unparalleled.

New Kid on the Block

Despite opening its doors only in July this year, Musaka Restaurant has quickly become a local favourite. Its commitment to authentic Greek cuisine and an electric atmosphere is a winning combination.

The focus is on the community of regulars who enjoy the fantastic food, lively music, and great company.

Unmissable Offers

Musaka Restaurant believes in offering more than just great food and entertainment.

For lunch enthusiasts, there’s a special October offer: a generous 30% off your food order with a booking between 1pm and 4pm with this code: Musaka lunch 55.

And during the golden hours from 4pm to 7 pm, you can enjoy a fantastic happy hour deal – two drinks for the price of one.

And those who dine before 8pm can choose between two free cocktails or a free bottle of cava if they quote: Musaka dinner 11.

There is also free parking outside the restaurant for customers – something invaluable on a night out in San Pedro.

More information on their Facebook page and on Instagram

Call: 602 67 72 42

Av. Hermanos Alvarez Quintero 20, 29670, San Pedro de Alcántara