A MAN was rushed to hospital this morning after being stabbed in Estepona port, it has emerged.

The victim was allegedly attacked at around 6.30am on Sunday.

He was stabbed multiple times after getting into a heated argument with another person, reports Area Costa del Sol.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and he was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

His current condition is not known.

Policia Nacional have launched an investigation and were seen at the scene of the attack by the roundabout of Estepona Marina.

