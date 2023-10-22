STRONG winds of up to 100km/hr are wreaking havoc across Spain’s Andalucia tonight.

Official weather agency AEMET has issued orange warnings across Malaga, Sevilla, Cordoba and Cadiz for the rest of Sunday.

It comes as footage shared online shows felled trees crushing cars and large bins being blown across streets.

Meanwhile homes in Ronda valley have reportedly been left without power for at least three hours.

In Cadiz, residents are being advised to stay indoors.

The City Council wrote in a tweet: “It is recommended that you stay in your homes…

“The weather is creating risks including flying bins and falling trees.

“The best protection is to stay indoors.”

? ÚLTIMA HORA



El viento está causando estragos en la provincia de Cádiz. Hay muchas caídas de grandes árboles y las autoridades recomiendan no salir de casa.

Más información en @CSurNoticias, @CanalSurRadio y @RAInformacion

Esto es #Jerez ?? pic.twitter.com/3wbF52KBXQ — Javier Benitez (@javiebenitez) October 22, 2023

?17:10h | Playa de la Barrosa (Chiclana de la Frontera, #Cádiz). Es una de las zonas litorales en las que más impacto está teniendo #BorrascaBernard con el viento. Fijaos qué situación a pie de playa?? pic.twitter.com/OLdHwbQJf9 — Meteoiberia.ES (@MeteoiberiaEs) October 22, 2023