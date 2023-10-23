A POLICE officer from the Royal Gibraltar Police has been arrested for having sexual communication with a minor under 16-years-old.

Spanish National Police and UK law enforcement took part in the investigation that led to the arrest of the 42-year-old.

According to the Crimes Act, the offense of “sexual communication with a minor under 16 years of age” is the intentional communication of an adult with a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification.

The unnamed police officer is now on bail until February 2024.

It followed last August’s unrelated arrest of a Spanish man accused of 10 charges of rape and sexual activity with a minor.

The 25-year-old was arrested and put in custody awaiting trial on August 31.

And in another unrelated incident, the Customs seized 550 cartons of cigarettes after spotting a 4×4 racing to the beach.

Customs officers followed it and just managed to catch sight of a number of possible smugglers jumping onto a boat.

They left the car with the boot door wide open showing the 110,000 cigarettes they left behind.

Customs officers also found more tobacco on the rocks that contributed to the haul.

