A TERRIFIED mother and her daughter narrowly escaped a horrific death after her partner doused them with petrol and attempted to set them alight on the Costa del Sol.

The partner, 37, viciously assaulted the woman in front of her daughter in Estepona after she told him she was leaving him.

He then took a canister of petrol and began to pour it over the woman and the child. He then dumped the rest of the petrol around the house.

Then, with the pair covered in petrol inside the highly flammable house, the man lit a cigarette.

Miraculously, as the flame took hold, the mother managed to escape with her daughter before they were consumed in the fire.

Neighbours quickly came to their aid and called the police, who arrived and arrested the man.

The suspect, who had a history of domestic violence, has been remanded in custody while he awaits trial.

The mother and daughter have been relocated to a shelter.

