THREE Spaniards won the top prizes at the 50th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates Square.

Minister for Culture Christian Santos officially opened the exhibition of 133 works from both local and international artists this week.

Royal Academician Stephen Cox carried out the adjudication for the most high profile artistic event in the Gibraltar calendar.

The exhibition will run until November 4 during working hours and on Saturdays until 1.30pm.

Cadiz artist Juan Lucena Orellana won the first prize with ‘Nocturno Urbano’, a painting about black large rubbish bins on a background of a cityscape at night.

Cox awarded the second prize to Iagustín Estudillo Peña for a bust of himself called ‘Autorretrato’.

Sergio Galea Rodríguez won the third prize for a full-sized sculpture of a man with his hands tied behind his bank and his head pinning a book to the wall called ‘Latent Dyslexia’.

The adjudicator gave the award for the work with the Best Gibraltar Theme to Michael Acris and his ‘Triumph of Desertness’,

David Llamas clinched the title of Best Young Artist for ‘An Extended Family Portrait’, a painting about different shoes hanging from shoelaces and in a pile on the floor.

Last year’s local second prize winner Sebastian Rodriguez was one of 11 works that received a Highly Commended award.

The new minister for culture said he was ‘honoured’ to attend the half century anniversary of the event on social media.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to Royal Academician Steven Cox and the team at GCS for the seamless organisation of the event,” Santos added.

Visitors to the gallery located inside the Casemates fortification will be able to see some of the best artwork from Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

