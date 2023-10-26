A BREAKFAST and lunch in London for financial services gurus in Pall Mall gave new minister Nigel Feetham the final chance to showcase Gibraltar’s potential to UK investors.

The three day series of events for Gibraltar Day ended with the breakfast and lunch at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club on October 25.

Feetham opened most of the sessions, giving the financial expert a chance to put across what Gibraltar has to offer to UK private clients and fund managers.

The minister with several books and articles to his name is one of the new members of the GSLP/Liberal government voted in on October 12.

He started by focusing on the ‘the need for responsible development of the private client sector’.

Then he showed off the range of banking options in Gibraltar and said he would like to see more digital banks set up on the Rock.

Legal advisor John Paul Fa highlighted some of the local and international philanthropic initiatives launched from Gibraltar.

He introduced the panel moderator Tom Burroughes, editor of WealthBriefing, a private client and wealth asset management magazine.

Acclaimed author Peter Leach andKPMG’s Jo Bateson and Philanthropy Impact’s CEO, John Pepin were the two speakers.

“The panel saw a fascinating discussion around research and trends involving the philanthropic trends of ultra-high net worth individuals and the need for collaboration and awareness raising by advisors,” the government said in a statement.

Feetham spoke at the funds lunch about the close links between the government, industry and regulator.

Diala Minott, Co-Chair of Paul Hastings Private Capital and Investment practice and Brendan Gallen, Partner at Reed Smith spoke at one of the panel discussions.

The second panel was a fireside chat between Alastair Crabbe, the editor at The Alternative Investor publication, and James Stewart, a leading Tax Partner at PwC.

“Their discussion focused on retailisation, a growing trend in the alternative investment fund space, and tokenisation, where the opportunity for these funds to be structured through Gibraltar was highlighted in depth,” the government concluded.

“The events drew to a close the highly successfulGibraltarDay in London 2023 events that saw more than 1,000 attend 5 events in 3 days. Feedback from attendees has been highly positive.”

