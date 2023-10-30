IT’S no secret that the 90/180 day rule has proven a nightmare for Brits who own homes in Spain and the EU.

Since its strict enforcement after Brexit, it has meant visitors from the UK can only visit the Schengen area for up to 90 days in every 180 days, i.e. three months on, three months off.

Campaign groups across the continent have since called on the EU to scrap the measure, claiming it is unfair, in particular, for Brits who owned homes before the vote and who continue to pay taxes and community fees – despite not being able to make use of the properties throughout the whole year.

A report in the Majorca Daily Bulletin over the weekend claimed Spain now wants to scrap the 90/180 day rule and will lobby the EU to achieve this goal.

The article did not cite sources for the new story but said politicians are “set to ask EU authorities to relax the rule for British holidaymakers.”

It comes after a similar report in the i in November last year.

Spanish Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdés told the British newspaper at the time: “Unfortunately, [the rule] is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of.

“It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.”

He added: “It is in our interest to lobby and convince [the EU] we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”

There does not appear to have been any meaningful updates since the declaration last year.

The Olive Press has contacted the British Embassy in Madrid for comment.