A VALENCIA restaurant chain has been named as offering the best hamburger in Europe at the ‘Champions Burger’ event held in Barcelona.

Jenkin’s has three outlets on Gran Via, Blasco Ibañez, and Cortes Valencians, with it’s Emmy-B creation beating all-comers.

The same burger triumphed in the 2022 Spanish national championships, giving it entry to this autumn’s European challenge.

Over 220,000 people sampled the offerings from the 22 finalists and a popular vote gave Emmy-B the winning crown.

Voters evaluated aspects such as bread, meat, as well as the combination of ingredients and originality.

The best burger in Europe features two glazed doughnuts without holes with 180 grams of Black Angus USA Prime meat, smoked cheddar cheese, caramelised onion, bacon bites, pickled pickles and Korean sauce.

Jenkin’s said via social media: “Our endless thanks to everyone who has enjoyed her!”

“And most of all, to the entire team that works tirelessly both on our foodtruck and at our venues.”

The second prize went to the La Muralla restaurant in Castellon that in the summer won this year’s best hamburger in Spain award, followed by Barcelona’s Ranch smokehouse.

Restaurants from Portugal, Andorra, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom took on Spanish challengers to win the ultimate prize.

READ MORE: