MARBELLA City Council has opened a new stretch of its coastal promenade development- nearly 200 metres long- between Avenidas Jardines de las Golondrinas and del Naviero.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz and Works councillor Diego Lopez visited the area and said that ‘with this new work we go forward with our objective of uniting the 27 kilometres of the municipality during our legislative term’.

Muñoz, who was also accompanied by the general director of the district, Carlos Alcala, explained that both roads have been linked by a 173-metre-long footbridge, ‘using natural materials and in a way to least affect the area’s ecosystems’.

“The walkway is four metres wide and has different rest spaces every 50 metres,” said Diego Lopez.

The project has also included the conditioning and improvement of access to the beaches and the installation of a drinking water pipeline for future connections to other supplies.

The work has also seen enhancements to public street lighting with new energy efficient units in addition to benches, litter bins and information boards.

Invasive vegetation has also been removed to protect the native ecosystem.

“With this new section, 23 kilometres of coastline are now linked, with the aim of promoting pedestrian walks from population centres and housing estates to the beaches,” said Angeles Muñoz.