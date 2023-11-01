POLICE are investigating a gang rape suffered by an 18-year-old woman in the Malvarrosa beach area of Valencia last Saturday morning.

The teenager was assaulted at around 5.00am in the car park by the Akuarela Playa club- just a few metres from the Guardia Civil barracks.

The woman went to the nightclub that night with a friend, but left the premises with a young man and walked to the parking lot.

The victim’s complaint said that four young men participated in the sexual assault which was started by the man she left the club with.

The gang surrounded her with the woman partially unconscious because he had drunk alcohol, but nevertheless told police she remembered what happened and that she did not want to have sex with the men.

The Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of Valencia’s Policia Nacional is in charge of trying to identify and arrest the offenders, who all left in one car.

The Levante newspaper says that a witness found by the police said that at least two of the men involved were carrying balloons in their hands.

That’s led officers to believe that they inhaled laughing gas- a cheap and popular drug among young people, but whose consumption can lead to serious medical consequences.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) considers that its non-medical use represents a health risk.

Nitrous oxide is associated with choking hazards due to its compressed liquefied gas nature.

Working as a dissociative anesthetic, it can also cause hallucinations, spatial and temporal disorientation, or reduced sensitivity to pain, according to the National Plan on Drugs.

