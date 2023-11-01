WATCH: Peter Dinklage issues ‘warning’ of the ‘Andalucian crush’: Game of Thrones star, 54, leads flashy new tourism campaign

PETER Dinklage is the official face of Andalucia’s flashy new tourism campaign.

The Game of Thrones star, 54, has appeared in a video produced by the Junta warning of the ‘Andalucian crush’.

The actor says in the one-and-a-half minute clip: “This is not an ad… this is a warning.

“I know a place, a place that will break you into a thousand pieces.

“That will enter through those cracks, and will stay and live in you.”

The video features stunning imagery of some of the southernmost region’s most iconic landmarks, including the Real de Alcazar in Sevilla.

Flamenco dancers and famous artists like Malaga’s Pablo Picasso and Granada’s Federico Garcia Lorca are also featured.

Dinklage adds: “Run, run! No… better stay in Manhattan, get an apartment in Berlin, stay away from them.

“Stay away from Lorca, Paco and Picasso… don’t ask about Lola.

“Don’t listen to the poets who have been here…

“But, in spite of everything, if it occurs to you to visit Andalucia, don’t say I didn’t warn you, be careful of the Andalucian crush.”

Dinklage won millions of fans around the world for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the hit series Game of Thrones.

Many of the show’s iconic scenes were filmed in Andalucia, including in Sevilla, Osuna and Cordoba.