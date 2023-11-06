BLACK Friday, a typically American tradition, sees shops give huge discounts in the days after Thanksgiving.

Though it started in the US, the annual sales bonanza has become a tradition across Europe, including in Spain.

The sales mark the start of Christmas shopping, encouraging shoppers to find the perfect gifts.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24, but many shops will hold sales over a longer period from Monday, November 20 to November 27.

The final day of discounts is ‘Cyber Monday’, when many online stores will launch special sales.

Spain began celebrating ‘Black Friday Week’ in 2011 and this year, most popular chains will be taking part, including El Corte Ingles, FNAC, Decathlon and many more.

If you’re considering booking a flight home for Christmas now would also be the perfect time, with many airlines including Ryanair offering Black Friday deals.

Experts recommend taking advantage of the sales to buy new technology including mobile phones, computers and televisions, as these high price tag products often yield the biggest savings.

Continue reading to discover the full list of shops taking part in ‘Black Friday Week’:

Amazon

Booking.com

Primor

Stradivarius

eBay

Barceló Hotel Group

AliExpress

Bershka

El Corte Inglés

MediaMarkt

Ale-Hop

FNAC

PcComponentes

EasyJet

Samsung

Game

Ryanair

Carrefour

Movistar, Orange, Yoigo, Vodafone and other mobile networks.

Mi Electro

The Phone House

Geekbuying

LeRoy Merlin

Druni

Parfois

Conforama

IKEA

Zara

KLM Airlines

Decathlon

Pull & Bear

Mango

Apple

Vueling

Lefties

eDreams

Desigual

Toys’R’Us

Privalia

and many more…

