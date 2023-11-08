DATA has revealed the world’s most sought after places to live and a Spanish city has made it into the top five.

Madrid is the fourth most popular city with people considering a move abroad, after Paris, Miami and Dubai.

The Middle Eastern desert metropolis took the top spot in the report, which was generated from 12 months of Google search data.

Dubai is the world’s most popular destination, according to Remitly.

‘Move to Dubai’ was the top search in 60 countries, including the U.K, US and Australia.

The coastal city of Miami came in second, being the top search in 12 countries, including Greece and Argentina.

The city of love, Paris, took the third spot, being the most sought after destination in 10 countries, including Senegal and Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the Spanish capital Madrid came fourth, tied with New York and Singapore.

London and Brussels were tied for fifth place, with the English capital holding the top spot in six countries, including Spain and Portugal.

Madrid is a popular destination with Latin Americans, ranking top in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

Barcelona was also popular in Latin America, taking the top spot in Colombia.

Generated by Remitly, the map shows Madrid is a popular destination for Latin Americans.

Spain shares a common language with many countries in Latin America, making it an attractive destination.

In 2022, 820,000 Latin Americans lived in Madrid, almost 50% more than in 2015.

In particular, Madrid is attractive due to the wealth of job opportunities. In fact 16% of Spain’s jobs are found in the capital.

The city is also home to one of the best public transport systems in Europe, vibrant neighbourhoods, great nightlife and connections to cities all over the continent.

It is also a multicultural hub, with people from all over the world calling it home.

The results are displayed in a map designed by Remitly, which offers financial services for immigrants.

Researchers analysed 164 countries, identifying which location was most searched for using the term ‘move to [city]’.

Although Dubai was the most popular city overall, North America was the most sought after continent, with cities in both the U.S and Canada in the top seven ranking.

For Europeans, other popular cities included Vienna, Munich and Copenhagen.

