A TEENAGER who failed to return home from school on the Costa del Sol has been found alive and well.

Valeriia Romaniuk vanished on Thursday after attending her classes at the IES Benalmadena institute.

The 15-year-old, from Ukraine, texted her mother to say she was on her way home, but never arrived.

Within hours, the family filed a missing person’s report at the local police station.

Her photo was later shared far and wide by the national missing person’s association SOS Desaparecidos.

The same group has now confirmed that she has been found and is safe.