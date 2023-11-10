THIS is the moment a pod of dolphins were seen swimming off the beach in Estepona.

A video recorded by local Ana Ros Fernandez shows the mammals jumping out of the water near the shoreline.

The pod was spotted by a group of ultimate frisbee players.

One told the Olive Press: “It was amazing, we were playing and suddenly saw fins in the water.

“At first we thought they were sharks but quickly realised they were dolphins when they started jumping.”

Many species of dolphin are found off the Malaga coastline, including the common dolphin and the bottlenose dolphin.

There are many companies which offer daily boat trips to see the beautiful sea creatures.