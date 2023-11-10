A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Benalmadena, Spain as she walked home from school.

Law enforcement are searching for the girl who disappeared on Thursday afternoon, October 9.

Valeriia Romaniuk rang her mother to say she was returning from international school in Benalmadena but never arrived home.

The 15-year-old went missing yesterday afternoon. Photo: SOS Desparecidos

The IES Benalmadena student is described as 5.5ft tall and slim with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing jeans, a black jumper and white Nike trainers.

SOS Desaparecidos, the Spanish missing persons organisation, have classified the case as ‘0 priority’, the highest possible alert level.

If you have any information, please call SOS Desparecidos on 649 952 957.

