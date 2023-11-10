FORECASTERS have predicted the warmest average November daytime temperatures since at least 1950 for the Valencian Community between this Sunday and Tuesday.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) says that average temperatures will exceed 18 degrees during that period across the region, with far higher values in coastal areas.

Alicante will reach a peak of 26 degrees for four days- starting on Saturday- while Valencia could hit 28 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows will not fall much below 16 degrees in Alicante this Saturday night- 18 degrees in Valencia.

After last week’s strong winds calmed down, temperatures have fallen in recent days around the clock.



Average daytime temperatures across the Valencia region were below 11 degrees last Wednesday, compared to over 17 degrees during the first days of November.



This Friday, average values of above 14ºC degrees are expected; Saturday between 15 and 16ºC; above 17ºC this Sunday and Monday; and exceeding 18ºC on Tuesday.



After this unprecedented warm period for mid-autumn, AEMET says that from next Wednesday temperatures will progressively drop again to return to around 11 degrees on average for the weekend of November 18 and 19.