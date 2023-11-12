A FOREST fire in Mijas is not expected to be extinguished anytime soon despite helicopters and planes being roped in to the operation.

According to the latest update from Andalucia’s firefighting service INFOCA, there is ‘no change’ expected until at least 4pm.

Dozens of residents have been evacuated from the Valtocado urbanisation after the flames took hold in Venta los Condes at around 4am this morning.

They have been taken to a makeshift shelter at the Osunillas sports centre.

? #IFMijas, ACTIVO. Nivel 1.



?Viento terral norte-noroeste 30-35 km/h con rachas de 80 km/h. No hay previsión de cambio hasta las 16h.

?#IF con alta velocidad de propagación >30 m por minuto.

?Prioridad flanco izquierdo por proximidad de urbanización.



Vídeo ?9:00 h pic.twitter.com/Tl1d8sjaMf — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

? #IFMijas, paraje Venta Los Condes.



ACTUALIZAMOS MEDIOS:

?2 helicópteros pesados (K70, K40, súper puma),

??? 1 técnicodeoperaciones, 5 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente

? 3 vehículos pesados de extinción pic.twitter.com/N2tXS9ynno — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

According to INFOCA, there is 30-35km/hr north-easterly wind that is bringing gusts of up to 80km/hr.

These are causing the flames to move by more than 30 metres per minute.

Firefighters have been called in from Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Benalmadena, while INFOCA has declared a Level 1 emergency.

Fires range in severity from Level 0 to 3. Level 1 is activated when there are fears that a fire can cause risk to human and animal life, meaning that civil protection measures must be adopted – in this case the evacuation of homes.