5 bedroom Villa for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool garage - € 285,000

Villa Lloret de Mar, Girona 5 beds 2 baths € 285,000

This house is a charming property located in a very quiet residential area, just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of Lloret de Mar. It is a perfect place to live in peace and serenity while still being close to the amenities and beauty of the Costa Brava. With 175 square meters of construction, the house offers ample space for its residents. It is built on a flat plot of 1300 square meters, providing a spacious environment surrounded by nature. On the ground floor of this house, there is a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. Additionally, there are two double bedrooms and… See full property details