ALICANTE-ELCHE and Valencia airports have registered their best ever October for passenger numbers, according to airport operator Aena.

1.56 million people used the Costa Blanca airport- up 17% on the previous year, while over 967,000 travellers were recorded at Valencia- up 21.7% on the same month in 2022.

UK travellers accounted for a third of users at Alicante(536,480) followed by the Netherlands(113,129) and Germany(98,643).

Valencia’s breakdown was led by Italy(138,575), Germany(93,296) and France(87,670).

During the first ten months of 2023, Alicante-Elche airport has registered a total of 13,636,422 passengers, which is a 19.1% rise compared to the same period last year.

The upward trend was mirrored nationally with an all-time record of passengers in October: 26.6 million, up 11% on the same month in 2022 and 7.8% more than in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, which was the previous record year.

Madrid-Barajas airport registered the highest number of passengers in October with 5.38 million, 12% more compared to October last year, followed by Barcelona-El Prat, with 4.59 million (9.4% more).



Next came Palma de Mallorca, with 3.28 million (+7.3%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 2.2 million (+17.1%); Alicante-Elche, with 1.58 million (+17%); Gran Canaria, with 1.2 million (+7.7%) and Tenerife Sur, with 1.06 million (+9.7%).

