PARTYGOERS could be fined up to €750 for walking topless or carrying sex dolls in Malaga from today.

The legislation, which has been underway since 2019, was finally given the green light in September.

The Junta de Andalucia has developed existing ‘citizen coexistence’ rules to enforce the plans, initially approved in December 2022.

Article 36 of the law now makes it an offence to be in public spaces while naked or wearing only underwear.

The measures, believed to target hen and stag dos, also bans partygoers from carrying inflatable sex dolls or wearing anything that represents human genitalia.

Local councils may give express permission for such activities at events like the carnival in February.

According to Article 38 of the law, anyone who is warned of the restrictions and ignores police, risks being fined up to €750 in line with ‘minor offences’.

The law also prohibits sex work, with a fine of between €750-1500.

The ban comes after increasing frustration from residents in many Andalucian cities where stag and hen dos are popular.

In October, popular tourist spot Sevilla introduced measures to stop ‘obscene’ behaviour from partygoers. The ban prohibits wearing only underwear in public, as well as clothes with sexist messaging or that poke fun at someone else.

READ MORE: