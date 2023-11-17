COLUMBIAN singer Shakira put aside her battles in Spain’s courts over unpaid taxes to win big at the 2023 Latin Grammy awards held in Sevilla on Thursday.

The 46-year-old relocated from Barcelona to Miami earlier this year along with her two children, following an acrimonious split with her partner, ex-footballer Gerard Pique, after he was photographed with another woman in 2022.

It was the first time the Latin Grammys had been held outside the United States and Shakira bagged the ‘song of the year’ and ‘best pop song’ awards for her collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap called ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which was a strong retort to Pique.

The singer also performed at the ceremony and her two children, Milan and Sasha travelled with her to enjoy her big night.

Shakira dedicated her accolade to them ‘because I have promised that I am going to be happy’.

She ironically received the award from Gerard Pique’s former Spanish international colleague, Sergio Ramos, as she detailed her ‘difficult moments’ in the past year.

Shakira walked off the stage to be greeted by her sons who kissed her on the cheek.

Karol G’s ‘Mañana sera bonito’ was crowned best album of the year and best urban music album.

Edgar Barrera, who began the night as a favourite with 13 nominations, had to settle for three awards: composer of the year, producer of the year, and best regional Mexican song- ‘un X100to’- a collaboration between Grupo Frontera, and Bad Bunny.

It was inevitable that with Sevilla hosting the awards, there was plenty of flamenco featured during the evening.

It was on display from the beginning, by Rosalía, who returned to her origins to offer her version of ‘Se nos muerte el amor,’ by Rocío Jurado, as well as tenor Andrea Bocelli performing ‘Granada’, and a performance of ‘Corazon partío’ by Alejandro Sanz, who was accompanied by 30 flamenco dancers.

