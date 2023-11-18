MOTORISTS will be able to travel up to 100km/hr on the Palma ring road in Mallorca from December 18.

The only stretch where the current 80 km/h limit will be maintained is the Genova tunnel and the Can Blau roundabout level crossing, which stay at the current figure for safety reasons

The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenc Galmes, said the change has the support of all transport sector associations and is backed by council road technicians.

The island councilor for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructure, Fernando Rubio, said studies carried out indicate that increasing the speed limit will save fuel and, at the same time, reduce pollution.



Technical reports also showed the by-pass has Mallorca’s lowest road accident rate.

Rubio also announced the reports recommended resurfacing the highway to reduce noise generated by traffic by two to three decibels, while acoustic panels will be installed in some sections to cut noise suffered by near-by residents.?