GIBRALTAR’S religious and political leaders held a one minute silence for peace at No.6 Convent Place after the Pope’s message to preserve the local interfaith harmony.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia hosted the religious leaders at the local government building.

The governor Sir David Steel, mayor Carmen Gomez was at the event that attracted Christian, Jewish, Muslim and secular humanist leaders.

“It was an honour to host Gibraltar’s religious leaders, representative of all faiths on the Rock, in a one minute silent reflection this morning,” Picardo said.

Catholic bishop Carmel Zammit, Anglican deacon Ian Tarrant and Reverends Chris Rushton and Nick Oborski of the Methodist Church were at the event from the Christian denominations.

Sunil Chandiramani, president of the Hindu community, James Levy, President of the Jewish Community and Chief Rabbi Ronnie Hassid were all present.

Khaloua El Andaloussi. Imam of the Fahd Ibn Abdel Aziz mosque and Imam El Bakali of Tarik Ibn Ziyad mosque were also at the event.

Finally Darren Olivero represented the secular humanist society at moment for peace.

The Chief Minister and governor said they had been thinking, particularly around Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, about the Pope’s observation that ‘there has not been a single day of peace on Earth since the end of the Second World War’.

“It is, indeed, remarkable that our small corner of the world lives in peace and harmony,” Picardo added.

“I am thankful that we have been able to come together today to reflect on and share this message of peace whilst others sadly live through difficult and dangerous times.”

