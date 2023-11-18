A JUVENILE who killed a dog while riding a motorbike along a footpath at speed in Gibraltar lost his driving licence at court recently.

The juvenile, who is now a man, pleaded guilty to the charge of Dangerous Driving and the court ordered he be disqualified for 18 months, do 192 hours of unpaid work and pay £95 in compensation.

The offence occurred on May 10 2022 when a man and woman were walking their two dogs along the pedestrian footpath in MidHarbour Estate.

Suddenly, a motorcyclist came up from behind them riding at speed.

As the teen biker passed them one of the dog leads got caught up in his back wheel, dragging the pooch along with it, while its owners screaming at him to stop.

After the dog became untangled the motorcyclist rode off without any front lights.

Vets later declared the dog dead from the head injuries sustained by being dragged across the path.

Once police found and checked the bike they saw it did not have any front lights at all.

Police had cautioned and reported the rider while accompanied by an appropriate adult in August 2022.

“By his reckless actions, this young man has caused the death of a dog and caused great distress to its owners and to witnesses who were in the area,” a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesman said.

As he was a juvenile at the time of the offence, he cannot be named.

