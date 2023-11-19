INTERNATIONAL men’s day in Gibraltar will this year focus on improving male mental health and raising awareness on their main issues in this day and age.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos will hold an event to inform men of how to take care of themselves at the Piazza on November 20 as from 10am.

It will see the Ministry of Public Health combine with Gibraltar Health Authority’s Mental Health Services to showcase what services they provide.

A number of local charities and NGOs will also be present at the outreach event.

Members of the public will be able to ask questions and have a chance to pick up promotional and reading material relating to mental health and general well-being.

“I am very pleased to announce a second initiative as part of our work to mark International Men’s Day,” Santos said.

“Our focus this year is on improving men’s well-being and mental health and awareness-raising is a key part of that endeavour.”

International Men’s Day, which is celebrated in many countries, takes place on 19 November.

“I am delighted that we will be joined by so many charities and NGOs on Monday, and I am very grateful for their support,” the minister added.

“I would like to encourage everyone to take advantage ofthis opportunity to learn more about mental health issues and well-being as these issues affect us all.”

The day after, on November 21, Santos will host a fireside chat at the Mayor’s Parlour with invited panellists to encourage men to talk openly about their mental health issues.

“I believe that it is extremely important to destigmatise mental health issues and to create safe spaces where men can discuss their concerns,” the minister said.

“It is well-established that men are often less likely than women to seek psychological help and support.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we break down the barriers that may prevent men from developing positive practices.”

Former minister for equality Samantha Sacramento introduced the concept of fireside chats to help women to emancipate themselves.

ALSO READ: