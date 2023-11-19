ANNE, Princess Royal and former UK Prime Minister Theresa May were in and around Gibraltar on Saturday for the international literary festival.

Anne, brother of King Charles III, visited the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, unveiled a plaque at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association and another at Bassadone Motors.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and governor Sir David Steel accompanied her around Gibraltar during her brief stay.

Picardo also met Theresa May before she spoke at the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

She then talked about her book ‘The Abuse of Power: Confronting Injustice in Public Life’ to a packed audience at the John Mackintosh Hall.

