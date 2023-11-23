A KIDNAP suspect has been released on bail in Spain after a woman fled to a local hospital with chains still around her neck.

Authorities in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) have confirmed the man, who is a convicted paedophile, was arrested on Monday, November 20, for hitting and imprisoning a woman in his home.

Policia Nacional were first alerted to the incident when the woman appeared at Hospital Santiago Apóstol de Miranda de Ebro with wounds on her face and a padlocked chain around her neck.

Photo: Policia Nacional

According to the victim, the man offered her a lift from the hospital, where she was taking care of a sick friend, to the town centre.

Once he had gained her trust, the man suggested she come inside his house, where he had stopped to pick up some things.

As soon as the door had shut behind them, the man reportedly started hitting her in the face until she became unconscious.

The woman awoke to the man choking her with a chain around her neck while hitting and insulting her.

The man then added another chain around her hands to prevent the victim fighting back.

In her police report, the woman stated that once her attacker was distracted she fled through a window.

She went straight to a family member, who took her to hospital.

The Family and Domestic Violence unit of the Miranda Policia Nacional are now handling the case as an incident of gendered sexual violence.

Soon after the man was identified, authorities alerted local forces, leading to his arrest.

Once detained, the man appeared before the on-duty judge, before being released on bail.

The conditions of his bail are that he must appear before the court when asked.

If he does not comply with the ruling, he could be sent to prison.

In the meantime, the man is being investigated for illegal detention but the charge could change as the investigation progresses.

Despite this, the victim has not requested special protection.

The suspect has previously been convicted for kidnapping and abusing a nine-year-old girl in Burgalesa.

He was jailed for six months for illegal detention and sexual abuse following the attack which took place over two days in December 2015.

READ MORE: