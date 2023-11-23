OVERNIGHT hotel stays in the Valencian Community in October grew by 7.89% compared to a year earlier according to figures released by the National Institute of Statistics(INE).

Over 2.5 million stays were recorded by the INE with a healthy rise in tourist bookings- up 7.48% on October 2022 with a total of 824,871 holidaymakers.

426,339 were Spanish residents- 51.69%- while 398,532 (48.31%) were foreigners.

Compared to last year, travellers living in Spain grew by 1.19% and foreigners increased by a healthy 15.14%.

The INE said that out of the total Valencian Community overnight stays, 1,103,741 were made by residents in Spain (43%), while 1,463,138 (57%) were from people out of the country.

The average daily rate per room stood at €91.36, representing an increase of 11.44% year-on-year.

Overall, prices rose by 8.47% compared to the previous year in the Valencian Community.

In total, the region reached an occupancy rate of 59.97% in October and the hotel sector employed 17,344 people (an increase of 4.53% year-on-year).

Further afield, the Canary Islands was the region with the highest occupancy rate with 75.09%, followed by the Balearic Islands(65.63%).

