3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool - € 275,000

Villa Benijófar, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 275,000

An amazing property for sale in Benijofar Village! Situated in an ideal location, this bespoke 3-bedroom villa offers not only a luxurious lifestyle but also easy access to all amenities within walking distance. Additionally, the stunning sandy beaches of Guardamar and several prestigious golf courses are just a short drive away, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation. Built in 2020 by the renowned property developer MEDHOUSE, this exceptional property perfectly showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and master craftsmanship. The bungalow… See full property details