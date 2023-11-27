TWO people, including an Irish tourist, have died after plummeting from Sevilla’s famous puente de Triana.

If you are feeling suicidal or are affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans hotline from Spain on 0044 330 094 5717 or call the Spanish suicide prevention line on 024

Officials have confirmed the cause of death in both cases, which are not connected, was suicide.

Emergency services first attended the scene in the early hours of Sunday, November 26.

The body of a 58-year-old Irish tourist was recovered from the Canal de Alfonso XIII after witnesses raised the alarm.

According to the Diario de Sevilla, emergency services including firefighters, Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional, Policia Local and medical staff were at the scene.

Ambulance staff spent 30 minutes trying to revive the man but nothing could be done to save him.

Only a couple of hours later, at around 2:00 am, another man took his life by jumping from the same bridge.

It is believed the second victim was in his 50s and from Alicante.

He was in Sevilla with friends when he tragically took his own life, dying upon impact with a pontoon.

It is the third suicide to occur at the bridge in just one week, after a man’s body was found in the water near Muelle de Sal on Wednesday, November 22.

