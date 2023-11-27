TWO robbers ran over an Alicante shop worker who clung onto the hood of their getaway car for around 100 metres.

The Policia Nacional went to a store in the north of the city after hearing that two women had been caught red-handed stealing goods.

On arrival, officers spotted a woman lying in the middle of the street with her belongings on the ground, with the two thieves getting out of their car.

Shop staff said the female robbers had taken various items and were challenged.

The duo were held but when the police were called, they started a fight and attacked one of the shop assistants- breaking her mobile phone.

They rushed to their car but one of the store staff stood in front of their vehicle to prevent them driving off.

Despite that, they fired up the engine with the victim clinging on the car hood for an estimated 100 metres before falling into the road.

In spite of the ordeal, the brave assistant only suffered minimal bruising and injuries.

The two woman, 23 and 29, have been charged with robbery and breaking road safety laws.

In addition, their car was towed away to the municipal depot because it did not have any insurance.

