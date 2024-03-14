VALENCIA will once again be a host city for the world’s premier men’s tennis team competition, the Davis Cup.

The Fuente de San Luis arena will jointly stage the Group Stage of this year’s finals, along with Bologna, Manchester, and Zhuhain in China.

The matches will be played between September 10 and 15.

It will be the third successive year that Valencia is involved and the finals will once again be held in Malaga between November 19 and 24.

The top two teams from each Group Stage will qualify for the Malaga event.

The entrants will be led by reigning Davis Cup champions, Italy, as well as Australia, Great Britain, Spain, Canada, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Slovakia, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, United States, Argentina and Chile.

ITALY’S MALAGA CELEBRATIONS, 2023(Cordon Press image)

David Haggerty, ITF President, said: “Last year’s Final 8 in Malaga was an incredible event for everyone involved, and all of the repeat hosts have a successful track record of hosting major events.”

The Malaga finals are part of a bigger partnership between the ITF and the Junta de Andalucía.

The region will also host the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup finals in Sevilla this November, as well as the Junior Finals of both competitions.